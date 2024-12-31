Your springboard into the high-tech world!

Dual apprenticeship: technology meets innovation

The 4-year dual apprenticeship combines electrical engineering and metal technology. State-of-the-art workshops are available to you at the new apprentice campus in the Villach Technology Park. Here you will learn from experienced professionals how to program and maintain machines. There are 40 places available, and even an apprenticeship with a school-leaving certificate is possible. The basic training takes place in Villach, including 10 weeks of vocational school per year - blocked for maximum flexibility.