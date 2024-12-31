Apprenticeship at Infineon
Your springboard into the high-tech world!
Enthusiastic about technology? Infineon, one of the leading high-tech employers in Austria, is looking for apprentices for the dual apprenticeship "Electrical Engineering & Metal Technology" and the IT apprenticeship "Application Development & Coding" from September 2025. Start your career in the industry of the future!
Dual apprenticeship: technology meets innovation
The 4-year dual apprenticeship combines electrical engineering and metal technology. State-of-the-art workshops are available to you at the new apprentice campus in the Villach Technology Park. Here you will learn from experienced professionals how to program and maintain machines. There are 40 places available, and even an apprenticeship with a school-leaving certificate is possible. The basic training takes place in Villach, including 10 weeks of vocational school per year - blocked for maximum flexibility.
Key facts double apprenticeship
- Practical & technical training (metal technology, electrical engineering, IT)
- Option of apprenticeship with Matura
- Duration: 4 years, start in September
- Training at the new apprentice campus in Villach
- 10 weeks of vocational school (blocked) in Villach per apprenticeship year
- Further training
IT apprenticeship: Code your future!
The "Application Development & Coding" IT apprenticeship offers exciting prospects for digital natives. You will learn how to develop apps, manage databases and design modern IT platforms. Training takes place at the Villach and Klagenfurt locations, supplemented by vocational school blocks in St. Veit. This apprenticeship starts every two years, the next time in September 2025.
Key facts IT apprenticeship
- Practical & technical training (computer science, databases, programming)
- Duration: 4 years, starts every 2 years in September
- Training at the Infineon site in Villach and Klagenfurt
- 10 weeks of vocational school (blocked) in St. Veit in each apprenticeship year
- Further training
- Possibility of apprenticeship with Matura
Top training awaits you
As a state-awarded training company, Infineon not only offers top training, but also benefits such as flexible working hours, further training, health programs and international career opportunities. The company has been successfully training apprentices for 45 years and has already turned over 600 young talents into skilled workers. An interest in technology and science, motivation and team spirit are important. A compulsory school-leaving certificate is sufficient, but high school graduates are also welcome.
Apply now!
The online application process is already underway. The aptitude test will take place in February 2025, followed by interviews in March. Secure your place at: www.infineon.com/lehre-austria.
