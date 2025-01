Skier (47) suffers triple pelvic fracture

The 47-year-old skier was skiing on piste number 25 towards the Wildgunten valley station in the Mellau ski area on Tuesday. A 49-year-old winter sports enthusiast was also on his way to the lift and skied a wide arc before trying to queue at the chairlift. The 47-year-old woman took the shorter route and ran over the man's skis. Ten meters later, she fell and fell backwards onto her buttocks.