Teenager and three former world champions battle for title

Littler has not yet shown much of the brilliance and ease of the previous year at this World Championship. The victories against his compatriots (3:1 against Ryan Meikle, 4:1 against Ian White, 4:3 against Ryan Joyce) were at times very laborious. Littler seems to be feeling the enormous media pressure. However, after an excellent year, he is still regarded as the man to beat following the retirement of defending champion Luke Humphries.