Darts showdown
Teenager and three former world champions battle for title
A teenager against the rest of the world: Luke Littler wants to immortalize himself in the history book of his sport at the World Darts Championship in London and become the youngest title holder at Alexandra Palace at the age of 17. The Englishman goes into the final three days of the tournament as the clear favorite.
The four quarter-finals are scheduled for New Year's Day. Former world champion Gerwyn Price (2021) and Chris Dobey will kick things off in the afternoon (1.30 pm) in front of 3,500 spectators.
Immediately afterwards (3.00 pm), three-time former World Champion Michael van Gerwen (2014, 2017, 2019) will play Callan Rydz. Peter Wright, who was world champion in 2020 and 2022, and Stephen Bunting will contest the evening at 8.00 pm, before top favorite Littler (9.30 pm) meets Nathan Aspinall. The Sid Waddell Trophy and a winner's cheque of 500,000 pounds (around 600,000 euros) will be awarded on January 3.
Littler has not yet shown much of the brilliance and ease of the previous year at this World Championship. The victories against his compatriots (3:1 against Ryan Meikle, 4:1 against Ian White, 4:3 against Ryan Joyce) were at times very laborious. Littler seems to be feeling the enormous media pressure. However, after an excellent year, he is still regarded as the man to beat following the retirement of defending champion Luke Humphries.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.