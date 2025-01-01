Four Hills Tournament:
The New Year’s competition in Garmisch – LIVE from 2 pm
After the triple victory on Sunday in Oberstdorf and the successful qualification on Tuesday, the New Year's competition of the Four Hills Tournament awaits today in Garmisch-Partenkirchen. We will be reporting live from 2 pm - see ticker below.
Here is the ticker for the competition:
The trio of Stefan Kraft, Jan Hörl and Daniel Tschofenig can take another big step towards overall victory for the ÖSV at the New Year's competition of the Four Hills Tournament in Garmisch-Partenkirchen on Wednesday. "It's up to them to decide with their performance anyway," said head coach Andreas Widhölzl. "Our job as a team is to keep it as professional as possible."
After Sunday's triple victory in Oberstdorf, Widhölzl was all smiles. "It's been clear all season that they are very stable," said the Tyrolean. "It's very good as a team." In addition to the three tour contenders, they also have Michael Hayböck up their sleeve. "He came eighth yesterday and hasn't jumped that well yet, he had a bit of symmetry problems. He can actually also fight for the podium."
Great Garmisch qualifier
Austria's eagles also dominated the qualification for the second competition of the Four Hills Tournament. Jan Hörl was the best on New Year's Eve in Garmisch-Partenkirchen with a 137.5 m set or 146.9 points and relegated his teammates Daniel Tschofenig (-0.8 points/136.5 m) and Michael Hayböck (-1.9/138.5 m) to second and third place. Oberstdorf winner Stefan Kraft came eleventh with 131 m, 11.3 points off the top.
In addition: All seven Austrians made it into the knockout duels on Wednesday, Markus Müller finished 26th, Stephan Embacher 47th, where Embacher will face Deschwanden, Müller will meet the Norwegian Halvor Egner Granerud. Hayböck also has a well-known opponent in the form-seeking Pole Dawid Kubacki.
The job of him and his coaching team in the current situation is not to favor anyone. "Everyone should have the feeling that they are being looked after," emphasized Widhölzl and assured: "The coaching team is working hard for each individual - regardless of where they currently stand in the tour rankings."
The German camp, led by overall World Cup leader Pius Paschke, is still confident. "We are in an attacking position. We have every opportunity," said DSV head coach Stefan Horngacher. The tour cannot be won in Oberstdorf, it can only be lost. "We haven't lost it yet," explained the Austrian. Paschke, who is in fourth place 13.8 points behind Kraft, should not be underestimated, said Tschofenig, who is in third place in the ranking.
Here is the standings in the Four Hills Tournament :
Horngacher: "We have all possibilities"
Horngacher, however, paid tribute to the men from his home country. "If you finish in the first three places in the Four Hills Tournament, that's very, very good," said the 55-year-old. In the sold-out arena in Oberstdorf on Sunday, he actually pulled out his cap. In the hope of not having to hear "his" Austrian anthem at the other three stops on this tour.
Horngacher and Widhölzl were once teammates and together they shaped the successful times of the ÖSV eagles. Widhölzl told how he was "the teacher" of Horngacher, who was seven years his senior. But the 2000 Tour winner has long since emancipated himself. Florian Liegl, sporting director of the ÖSV Nordic team, spontaneously launched into a hymn of praise for Widhölzl and even praised him as a "savior".
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
