The New Year’s competition in Garmisch – LIVE from 2 pm

Horngacher: "We have all possibilities"

Horngacher, however, paid tribute to the men from his home country. "If you finish in the first three places in the Four Hills Tournament, that's very, very good," said the 55-year-old. In the sold-out arena in Oberstdorf on Sunday, he actually pulled out his cap. In the hope of not having to hear "his" Austrian anthem at the other three stops on this tour.