A refreshing start to the new year with tradition

Swimming with a divine blessing

Tomorrow at 11.50 am, priest Martin Satlow will give the New Year's blessing and at 12 noon the New Year's swimmers will jump into the refreshing water at the Villa Bulfon lido. Last year, 90 swimmers covered the 50-meter course - without being timed, but to awaken their vitality and bring good luck in the New Year. The water rescue service ensures safety. Spectators are very welcome! Afterwards, the swimmers celebrate with a champagne reception and a warming New Year's soup at the Seerestaurant Rosé.