Dr. Mir Zvonko's practice is just as much a possibility as Dr. Ingemar Stec's if you are looking for a place to go for treatment of mental illness in Brig in the Upper Valais (VS). Although both psychiatrists have the note "Please clarify admission of new patients" on their websites, it will be hard to refuse an appointment request from a well-known Arabophile soccer official from Brig, especially as the otherwise immense amount of time required for differential diagnostics should be extremely manageable given the clarity of the symptoms. According to a relevant diagnostic guide, as soon as you are dealing with someone "who is convinced that everything they do, say or think is great", there are already some indications of the clinical picture of megalomania caused by a narcissistic personality disorder.