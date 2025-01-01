No KAC crack managed that before Hundertpfund

Sushi chef Rauchenwald

VSV also had a great December with 25 out of 30 points - even if the 3-2 defeat in Bolzano was a small blemish. "But we had 41 shots on goal, so not much was missing for the next win. We have to maintain our form and keep up the strong performance," said the injured captain Alex Rauchenwald, who is aiming to make his comeback on Sunday. He turned chef on New Year's Eve and made sushi for the family. "With the help of YouTube," he grins.