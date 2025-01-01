Hot heptathlon
No KAC crack managed that before Hundertpfund
The Carinthian ice hockey clubs delivered a super December! KAC scored 25 out of a possible 27 points, VSV 25 out of 30 and a hot heptathlon is looming in the table. When the Red Jackets visit Vienna on New Year's Day, captain Hundertpfund is about to celebrate a historic anniversary. VSV, meanwhile, will host the stumbling runners-up Fehervar.
Tight, tighter, ICE League! The top of the table really tightened up in December - there was a lot of shuffling. Leader Bolzano and seventh-placed VSV are now separated by just ten points. A seven-way battle for the six fixed play-offs tickets is in the offing.
140 minutes without conceding a goal
The KAC picked up a strong 25 out of 27 points in December - and have already stalked their way up to third place. "We've worked hard for this, the whole team is pulling together," said a delighted goalkeeper Florian Vorauer, who has gone 140 minutes without conceding a goal with his colleague Sebastian Dahm.
900th league game
The match in Vienna on New Year's Day will be historic! Captain Thomas Hundertpfund will be the first crack in the club's history to play his 900th league game for the Red Jackets. "As a child you dream of playing in the first division, now it's 900 - that makes me proud!"
He has words of praise for his squad: "We've got rolling, many of the youngsters have taken a step forward. But now we have to keep at it, January will be pretty decisive." "Hundi" spent New Year's Eve at home with his partner Melanie and the three kids: "Very cozy with raclette."
Sushi chef Rauchenwald
VSV also had a great December with 25 out of 30 points - even if the 3-2 defeat in Bolzano was a small blemish. "But we had 41 shots on goal, so not much was missing for the next win. We have to maintain our form and keep up the strong performance," said the injured captain Alex Rauchenwald, who is aiming to make his comeback on Sunday. He turned chef on New Year's Eve and made sushi for the family. "With the help of YouTube," he grins.
Villach want to strike back
It was a first for Marco Richter in Bolzano - he scored his first ever league brace. "Of course that's good! It's more important that we get back on the winning track as a team right away - it's so tight in the table," says the Viennese, who sees little ice time. It should work again today against Fehervar - the second-placed Hungarians have stumbled somewhat, winning only two of their last six games.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.