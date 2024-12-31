Turn of the year worldwide
People are already celebrating 2025 here
Kiritimati, with around 7300 inhabitants, is the first place in the world to start the new year at 11 a.m. CET. The atoll belongs to the island republic of Kiribati, which has several time zones and stretches along the equator in the middle of the South Pacific.
Just 15 minutes later, we continued on to the Chatham Islands, which belong to New Zealand. The islands with just over 700 inhabitants are located around 800 kilometers east of New Zealand and have their own time zone.
One hour after Kiritimati in the island state of Kiribati, New Zealand and the two island states of Samoa and Tonga celebrated the New Year. In New Zealand's largest city, Auckland, the 328-metre-high Sky Tower observation and telecommunications tower was the focus of a huge light show with 500 kilograms of pyrotechnics. According to the authorities, the spectacle took six months to prepare.
Then the corks pop in Australia. In the metropolis of Sydney, everything is ready for a huge fireworks display. At midnight (2 p.m. CET), nine tons of pyrotechnics will light up the sky above the world-famous harbour. The organizers have already promised a gigantic spectacle: the fireworks will be set off at 264 different points, and for the first time there will also be launch sites west of the Harbour Bridge. Drones and platforms hovering above the water will also be used to create special effects. According to reports, the show will last at least 20 minutes.
Sensational light shows are also planned in many Asian cities. In Bangkok, the mighty Chao Phraya River will once again take center stage, where many revelers will be out and about on party boats to experience the mega fireworks display up close. Thailand, which follows the Buddhist calendar, starts the year 2568.
Storm warning: several parties in Europe canceled
There will probably be no explosions of color in many areas of Europe. Due to storm warnings, several parties have been canceled in parts of the UK, northern Germany and Scandinavia, among other places.
Silent pyrotechnics in Greece and Cyprus
In Greece and Cyprus, the focus this year is on "silent fireworks". According to the city administration of the Cypriot port city of Limassol, modern pyrotechnics offer unique rocket magic with all the popular effects, but without noise pollution. In Athens, in addition to the silent pyrotechnics, drones will also paint effects in the sky. The silent fireworks contain fewer toxic materials and are therefore more environmentally friendly. And in Vienna, the New Year's Eve Trail, which has been visited by around 800,000 revelers in previous years, is being held for the 33rd time - under high security measures.
American Samoa, which lies just 220 kilometers east of Samoa on the other side of the international date line, will be the last country to welcome in the New Year - twelve hours after Austria.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.