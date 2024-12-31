People are already celebrating 2025 here

Then the corks pop in Australia. In the metropolis of Sydney, everything is ready for a huge fireworks display. At midnight (2 p.m. CET), nine tons of pyrotechnics will light up the sky above the world-famous harbour. The organizers have already promised a gigantic spectacle: the fireworks will be set off at 264 different points, and for the first time there will also be launch sites west of the Harbour Bridge. Drones and platforms hovering above the water will also be used to create special effects. According to reports, the show will last at least 20 minutes.