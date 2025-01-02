Fitness resolutions
You won’t lose weight in 2025 because of these 5 mistakes
For many people, the turn of the year is the ideal time to get started with new fitness resolutions. However, mistakes often creep in right from the start that prevent long-term success. Weight loss coach Laurenz Staindl identifies the five biggest stumbling blocks and gives tips on how to avoid them.
1. setting unrealistic goals
High expectations often lead to disappointment when quick results fail to materialize. Set achievable goals that take into account your weight as well as your well-being and lifestyle. Small, continuous successes motivate you and ensure long-term success.
"Losing weight is not a sprint, it's a marathon. Celebrate even the small successes."
Abnehmcoach Laurenz Staindl
2 Try the next diet
Fast diets such as low carb or FDH (eat half as much) promise a lot, but often end in the yo-yo effect. Staindl warns: "Diets are neither suitable for everyday use nor sustainable." Instead, he recommends a long-term change in diet that combines enjoyment and balance - without constant sacrifice.
"Diets are neither suitable for everyday life nor sustainable."
3. sweating for hours in the gym
Long training sessions are not absolutely necessary. Even short, regular activities such as walks, climbing stairs or 15-minute workouts at home increase calorie consumption. Everyday exercise is the key to sustainable success, without sweating for hours on end.
"You don't need endless training sessions to lose weight."
4. no individuality
Every body is different, but one-size-fits-all solutions are rarely effective. "What works for one person doesn't work for everyone," emphasizes the weight loss coach. Focus on a strategy that takes your individual needs into account and makes you happy. Especially after many failed attempts, a personalized approach can make all the difference.
"What works for one person doesn't work for everyone."
5. lack of patience and perseverance
Success takes time. Many people give up when results are not immediately visible. "Stay consistent and trust the process," encourages Laurenz Staindl. Patience and continuous effort pay off - even if progress seems slow.
"Stay consistent and trust the process."
Avoid these mistakes to successfully achieve your fitness goals for 2025. With realistic goals, a sustainable change in diet, everyday exercise, individual strategies and the necessary patience, nothing stands in the way of your success, weight loss coach Laurenz Staindl is convinced.
I was able to see the effectiveness of his coaching for myself in 2024 as part of my self-test.
