Dreier ends the year with fifth vertical title

Looking forward to the new year

There are two real highlights on the calendar for ski mountaineers next year with the World Championships in Morgins (SUI) from March 2 to 9 and the home World Cup in Schladming (March 13 - 15, 2025) immediately afterwards. For the first time this season, the ski mountaineers will also be aiming to qualify for the 2026 Milano-Cortina Olympics. First of all, however, the ÖSV team needs to recover well and prepare for the next World Cup. The sprint, vertical and individual competitions will then take place in Azerbaijan from January 10 to 13.