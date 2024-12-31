Ski mountaineering
Dreier ends the year with fifth vertical title
Salzburg's Sarah Dreier and Christof Hochenwarter (K) were crowned national champions on Monday at the Austrian Championships as part of the Gernkogel Vertical. With the World Championships in Switzerland and the home World Cup in Schladming, two major highlights await the ski mountaineers in 2025.
The 3rd Gernkogel Vertical in St. Johann im Pongau was also the venue for the Austrian national championships on Monday. Around 90 participants competed on the four-kilometre course with 812 meters of altitude difference. With an absolute best time of 30:25 minutes and thus a new course record, Christof Hochenwarter from Carinthia secured victory and the national championship title in the vertical. He relegated his team colleague and last year's winner Paul Verbnjak to second place by around 21 seconds. Kevin Hinterberger put in a more than convincing performance, finishing just a few seconds behind him. Hannes Lohfeyer from SC Lofer, just 21 years old, celebrated an outstanding 4th place, ultimately holding off Nils Oberauer (ST) after a long neck-and-neck duel.
Gold and bronze for Salzburg ladies
In the ÖSV women's race, European Vertical Champion Sarah Dreier from LC Oberpinzgau and Johanna Hiemer (ST) ran a close race until the halfway point. In the final section, however, the woman from Salzburg was able to step up her game again and secure victory with a time of 36:15 minutes. The 29-year-old was crowned Austrian Vertical Champion for the fifth time in a row. Hiemer, who wants to focus on the mixed relay in particular this season, took second place. Third place went to Linda Wilhelmstätter from Salzburg (SC Salzburg/La Sportiva Mountain Attack Team).
Looking forward to the new year
There are two real highlights on the calendar for ski mountaineers next year with the World Championships in Morgins (SUI) from March 2 to 9 and the home World Cup in Schladming (March 13 - 15, 2025) immediately afterwards. For the first time this season, the ski mountaineers will also be aiming to qualify for the 2026 Milano-Cortina Olympics. First of all, however, the ÖSV team needs to recover well and prepare for the next World Cup. The sprint, vertical and individual competitions will then take place in Azerbaijan from January 10 to 13.
At the same time, the Masters World Championships and the Austrian Individual Championships will take place on January 11 and 12 as part of the Erztrophy in Werfenweng. Former champion and ex-ÖSV skier Christian Hoffmann, who also won the Masters class at the Gernkogel Vertical, is likely to be one of the hottest contenders for a title.
