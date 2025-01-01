Rescued in the garage
The engine purred: cat stuck in car
A kitten in Melk didn't have to wait long to be rescued: the four-legged friend was stuck in the engine compartment of a car. Fortunately, in the showroom of a car dealership of all places!
Curiosity is literally the death of cats - but the odyssey of a house cat recently came to a much happier end in Melk. It is not uncommon for velvet paws to crawl into cars while out exploring. In this case, however, it was not just any car, but a new car in the showroom of a car dealer. It was thanks to an attentive customer that the animal was rescued: It heard the pitiful meowing coming from the engine compartment of a showpiece and immediately raised the alarm.
Immediate investigations by the employees led to the source of the meowing - and the furry friend in distress did not have to wait long for help. Service advisor Georg Fleischhacker, together with his bosses David Graf and Paul Fischer, was able to free the animal from the Skoda's "innards" with a few skillful moves. A few treats were also immediately at hand to calm the completely terrified four-legged friend.
However, it is not known how the cat found its way into the showroom of the car dealership in the first place and who the animal visitor actually belongs to. "The most important thing, however, is that the animal is safe and sound," said the Senker employees after the premature New Year's miracle.
