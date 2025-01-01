The engine purred: cat stuck in car

Curiosity is literally the death of cats - but the odyssey of a house cat recently came to a much happier end in Melk. It is not uncommon for velvet paws to crawl into cars while out exploring. In this case, however, it was not just any car, but a new car in the showroom of a car dealer. It was thanks to an attentive customer that the animal was rescued: It heard the pitiful meowing coming from the engine compartment of a showpiece and immediately raised the alarm.