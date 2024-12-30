Vorteilswelt
Abo-Angebote
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Resident injured

Advent wreath and garbage dump ablaze

Nachrichten
30.12.2024 14:28

Two fires have kept the Vienna Fire Brigade busy over the past few days. While a dry Advent wreath caught fire in seconds and a woman was injured while trying to extinguish it, the cause of a fire involving junk in the parking lot of an empty store is still unclear. 

0 Kommentare

The emergency services were called to Donaustadtstraße at around 8pm on Saturday evening. As eyewitnesses were able to capture on their cell phones, the flames were already blazing several meters high in a parking lot and setting surrounding trees on fire. Wooden furniture and plastics had gone up in flames behind an empty store, as fire department spokesman Lukas Schauer was able to confirm.

Tennis hall saved from flames
Thankfully, 29 men were able to prevent the fire from spreading to a nearby tennis hall. Although the rescue services were also on site, no one was injured by the flames. The cause of the night-time inferno is still unclear, but arson is of course a possibility. 

Zitat Icon

The fire in the parking lot was noticed by passers-by. Wooden furniture and plastics stored in the parking lot were on fire.

Lukas Schauer, Wiener Berufsfeuerwehr

Dry brushwood burned in seconds
On Sunday evening, there was also a fire in Hietzing. A woman's Advent wreath, which was far too dry, went up in flames in seconds and also set the kitchen table alight. The tenant desperately tried to extinguish the fire herself and was injured in the process. 27 members of the professional fire department were deployed in six vehicles and extinguished the Advent wreath with a so-called bucket sprayer. The adjoining apartments were checked and the stairwell was pressure ventilated. The woman herself was taken to hospital. 

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Stefan Steinkogler
Stefan Steinkogler
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf