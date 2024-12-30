Advent wreath and garbage dump ablaze

Dry brushwood burned in seconds

On Sunday evening, there was also a fire in Hietzing. A woman's Advent wreath, which was far too dry, went up in flames in seconds and also set the kitchen table alight. The tenant desperately tried to extinguish the fire herself and was injured in the process. 27 members of the professional fire department were deployed in six vehicles and extinguished the Advent wreath with a so-called bucket sprayer. The adjoining apartments were checked and the stairwell was pressure ventilated. The woman herself was taken to hospital.