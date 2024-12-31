Bankruptcy proceedings opened
VMG
Because KTM was unable to transfer the promised advance payments - as initially promised - it suddenly became impossible to pay the wages for the 103 workers due on December 15. The result: Vöcklabrucker Metallgießerei GmbH filed for bankruptcy. The liquidator is now looking for a buyer for the company.
The insolvency of motorcycle manufacturer KTM is likely to lead to subsequent bankruptcies for several companies in the Mattighofen group - but Vöcklabrucker Metallgießerei GmbH is still the only known "victim" of the mega-bankruptcy at the leading company from the Innviertel region.
On December 13, bankruptcy proceedings were opened against Vöcklabrucker Metallgießerei GmbH, which is a wholly-owned subsidiary of KTM Components GmbH, because KTM was no longer able to pay the workers' wages due to a lack of advance payments.
134 employees at the time of the bankruptcy proceedings
A shock for the 134 employees of VMG Metall, as the company is known. Since then, the company, which lists customers such as BMW, Oberaigner, Rosenbauer and Siemens on its website, has gone quiet. According to Google, the company, which produces motorcycle swing arms, wheel hubs and gearbox housings, among other things, is already "permanently closed", and the first parts of the business have already been closed by the liquidator. Even the apprenticeship training program has been ordered to close.
Now Welser Insolvenz-Treuhand Gesellschaft mbH, which is conducting the bankruptcy proceedings as administrator, is looking for a buyer for the company. VMG Metall is to be sold as a whole.
