134 employees at the time of the bankruptcy proceedings

A shock for the 134 employees of VMG Metall, as the company is known. Since then, the company, which lists customers such as BMW, Oberaigner, Rosenbauer and Siemens on its website, has gone quiet. According to Google, the company, which produces motorcycle swing arms, wheel hubs and gearbox housings, among other things, is already "permanently closed", and the first parts of the business have already been closed by the liquidator. Even the apprenticeship training program has been ordered to close.