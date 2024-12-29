Straka: “I definitely want to be there”

"Huge target" Ryder Cup

Straka certainly has his sights set on the Ryder Cup at the end of September. After his triumph in Rome in 2023, he would like to tee off in the prestigious duel with the USA for the second time - this time in his adopted US home. "It will be a different environment in New York. It's a huge goal to be there. You have to step on the gas early. So I'll be playing a lot, especially early in the season," said the ÖGV golfer. Twelve players will make it into the team of European captain Luke Donald, six by qualifying on points. Straka is currently the eleventh-best European in the world rankings.