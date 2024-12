Disco fever! The 99ers danced the Linzers out

And the Graz cracks promptly created a great atmosphere against Linz in front of a sold-out crowd: captain Holzer scored after a pass from Gooch to make it 1:0 (9th). The 99ers then played better and increased the lead to 2:0 through Roy (22nd), although the Linz team came back to make it 1:2 through Roe (25th/PP). But Lange's team kept their cool - especially Gooch, who made it 3:1 (30'). Hora made it 4:1 (47'). Linz's 2:4 was merely cosmetic. Gooch made it 5:1 (60'). "We deserved to get three points and have big plans for the future," said captain Korbinian Holzer. The fans celebrated - and danced at the subsequent ice disco.