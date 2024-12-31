“Die Bossin”: Hacking until it doesn’t work anymore

In "The Boss", not only people from the music industry and interested fans gain insights into an industry that is often not easy to understand and hedonistic; the lessons written down by Buzunashvilli could, of course, also be applied to other sectors. Although one sympathizes with the author and is happy to see what professional maximum she has made of the immensely difficult situation in her life, the constant reminders to be the best and the strongest become enervating as the book progresses. A cry for love that has not yet been silenced is understandable given the burden of life, but the recipient cannot be burdened with the burden of absolution. In addition, errors in the content disrupt the flow of reading. For example, in a chapter in which the PR consultant and manager talks about how many euros she used to travel around Germany in 2001, even though the currency was demonstrably only introduced as cash in 2002.