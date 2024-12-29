Vorteilswelt
Jubilee church

Enthroned church in the sign of hope

Nachrichten
29.12.2024 08:01

The parish and pilgrimage church in Maria Rain was named a jubilee church on the occasion of the Holy Year. There are a total of 20 such churches in Carinthia. The "Kärntner Krone" presents all the jubilee churches.

0 Kommentare

Pope Francis proclaimed the Holy Year under the motto "Pilgrims of Hope". And for this reason, Bishop Josef Marketz designated 20 places of worship throughout Carinthia as jubilee churches. Among them is the parish and pilgrimage church in Maria Rain.

Mighty building as a visible sign
The church, which is under the patronage of the Assumption of the Virgin Mary, is one of the most striking churches in Carinthia. The baroque building, which was given its present form in the 18th century, towers over the Rosental valley and can be seen from far and wide.

Numerous events await
However, it was not this unique selling point that helped the church to earn the title of anniversary church, but the fact that the parish is very committed to the Christian faith and inspires many believers. And the newly built House of Encounter also makes an important contribution to this.

"In Advent alone, we welcomed around 2,000 visitors to the events in the House of Encounter," explains Pastor Ulrich Kogler, who wants to make the church more visible to the outside world with numerous cultural events as part of the Holy Year. "And of course, the motto of the Holy Year also plays an important role. After all, we are a popular stop for pilgrims."

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Marcel Tratnik
Marcel Tratnik
Folgen Sie uns auf