Separating waste will be much easier in 2025

When it comes to waste separation, several changes will take effect for all Vorarlberg citizens at the beginning of the year. The changes are part of an Austria-wide adaptation of the collection system and the recycling of packaging waste. The background to this change is the introduction of the Disposable Packaging Ordinance by the federal legislator, which will apply from 2025. In addition, the collection rate is to be increased in order to meet the EU requirements regarding recycling rates.