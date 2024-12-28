Yellow bag & Co.
Separating waste will be much easier in 2025
From January 1st, plastic and metal packaging will also be collected together in the Yellow Bag in Vorarlberg. This is not the only major change.
When it comes to waste separation, several changes will take effect for all Vorarlberg citizens at the beginning of the year. The changes are part of an Austria-wide adaptation of the collection system and the recycling of packaging waste. The background to this change is the introduction of the Disposable Packaging Ordinance by the federal legislator, which will apply from 2025. In addition, the collection rate is to be increased in order to meet the EU requirements regarding recycling rates.
The first major innovation: plastic and metal packaging will now be collected together in the Yellow Bag. Thanks to the use of state-of-the-art technologies, plastic and metal packaging can now be sorted and recycled highly efficiently. In addition, the introduction of the one-way deposit will create additional space in the Yellow Bag, which is why dual use makes sense. "By eliminating trips to the collection points, the collection system is simplified for everyone," explains Christian Gantner (VP), the provincial councillor responsible.
Do not return crushed deposit bottles
The second major innovation is, of course, the introduction of the one-way deposit: from January 1, drinks bottles and cans should be returned to the place where they were purchased. "It is important that these containers are not returned crushed, as the legibility of the barcode is essential for the return process," emphasizes Gantner.
The changeover is a win-win-win situation. The general public saves costs, each and every individual saves time and together we protect our environment.
Landesrat Christian Gantner (ÖVP)
However, the Provincial Councillor also shows understanding for all those businesses that are already worried about the considerable additional work involved: "We know that this changeover - especially the storage and return of deposit bottles and cans - means additional work for smaller businesses. Nevertheless, it is important to take this step together in the interests of environmental protection and the circular economy."
Detailed information can be found at www.umweltv.at, in the Vorarlberg waste app or can be obtained directly from the waste advisors in the respective municipalities.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.