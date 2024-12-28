WHO confirms:
Malaria the main cause of deaths in Congo
According to the World Health Organization (WHO), the previously unexplained wave of deaths in the southwest of the Democratic Republic of Congo could be due to malaria and frequent respiratory infections in combination with malnutrition.
430 laboratory samples have tested positive for malaria and common respiratory viruses such as influenza, rhinoviruses, SARS-CoV-2, human coronaviruses, parainfluenza viruses and human adenoviruses, the WHO said on Friday. Further laboratory tests will follow, according to the UN organization.
Dozens of deaths
At the beginning of December, the Democratic Republic of Congo declared that it was on "maximum alert" due to an "unknown public health event". The mysterious disease had led to dozens of deaths in the Panzi region, around 700 kilometers south-east of the capital Kinshasa.
The first cases appeared in October, and by the end of November increased surveillance was introduced and cases with fever, coughing, weakness and other symptoms such as chills, headaches and breathing difficulties were tracked.
Mainly children died
According to the WHO, 891 cases met these requirements in the period from October 24 to December 16, and 48 people died. Around half of the cases and deaths involved children under the age of five and were attributed to undiagnosed illness.
The Congolese authorities had already declared on December 17 that the previously mysterious disease was a severe form of malaria. "The mystery has finally been solved", announced the Ministry of Health a week before Christmas. It was severe malaria in the form of a respiratory disease.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.