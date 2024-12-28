At the age of 73
‘Romeo and Juliet’ star Olivia Hussey has died
"Romeo and Juliet" star Olivia Hussey died on Friday at the age of 73, according to her family.
"Olivia was a remarkable person whose warmth, wisdom and pure kindness touched the lives of all who knew her," her loved ones said in a message on the actress' Instagram profile.
Hussey is survived by her husband David Eisley, her three children and a grandchild.
As a 15-year-old, Hussey played Juliet alongside Leonard Whiting in the 1968 version of "Romeo and Juliet" by Italian director Franco Zeffirelli.
Controversy over nude scene
In 2023, Hussey and Whiting sued the film production company Paramount Pictures for damages in the hundreds of millions due to a nude scene in the film.
The then 15-year-old Hussey and the then 16-year-old Whiting were briefly seen in the later award-winning film.
The lawsuit states that Zeffirelli, who died in 2019, persuaded them to do the scene and told them that the film would fail without it. In addition, the director had previously assured them that the actors would not actually be naked, but dressed in flesh-colored underwear. The claim was later dismissed by a court.
Awarded a Golden Globe
Hussey and Whiting had been awarded the Golden Globe for their roles in "Romeo and Juliet". Hussey last defended the nude scene in the film in an interview with the magazine "Variety" in 2018 and emphasized that Zeffirelli had done it tastefully. "It was necessary for the movie," she told the magazine at the time.
The actress was born in Buenos Aires, Argentina, and moved to London with her family at the age of seven. Hussey learned her craft at the Italia Conti acting school and was already working as an actress as a teenager when Zeffirelli chose her for the film.
She later appeared in the Agatha Christie adaptation "Death on the Nile" (1977) and the TV two-parter "Stephen King's It" (1990), among others.
