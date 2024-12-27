Russia closes airspace in the south of the country

Memories of the downing of a Malaysian Boeing in 2014

If the version of a fatal miss by Russian air defense is confirmed, it would be the second case after 2014, when the Ukrainian army was fighting a covert Russian military operation in the east of the country, disguised as an uprising by separatists. On July 17, 2014, a Russian Buk air defence system accidentally shot down a Malaysia Airlines Boeing over eastern Ukraine on a flight from Amsterdam to Kuala Lumpur. 289 people lost their lives.