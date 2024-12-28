Figures for Schönbrunn aquarium to be put on the table

In addition, the Greens want to solve a mystery that has accompanied Hering-Hagenbeck since he took office in 2020: The balance sheet is still missing for that year - the only one. And it was precisely this year that Hering-Hagenbeck's predecessor Dagmar Schratter disposed of the aquarium project, which had already been paid for and approved. The Greens do not want to rest until these annual accounts are available to the public. Perhaps it will finally be possible to reconstruct from the money flows this year why the project of his intimate Candan and Hering-Hagenbeck's own ex-company is now being built.