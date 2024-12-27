Robert Weber is not sad

The World Cup is just around the corner for Austria's handball players. For one "regular guest" at major events, however, the gates have closed. "I'm not sad at all," muses Robert Weber, who has appeared at every final tournament (European Championship, World Cup) for red-white-red since the 2010 home European Championship, but will be missing for the first time in January after retiring in October. "I thought about whether I'd left it too late, but I've now found some distance. First vacation until 7 January, time for family, eating and enjoying!"