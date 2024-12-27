Handball legend
Robert Weber is not sad
A European Championship or World Championship without Robert Weber - that is actually unimaginable, but in January it will become reality for the first time. In the second Swiss league, the Ländle handball player plays with fun and pain.
The World Cup is just around the corner for Austria's handball players. For one "regular guest" at major events, however, the gates have closed. "I'm not sad at all," muses Robert Weber, who has appeared at every final tournament (European Championship, World Cup) for red-white-red since the 2010 home European Championship, but will be missing for the first time in January after retiring in October. "I thought about whether I'd left it too late, but I've now found some distance. First vacation until 7 January, time for family, eating and enjoying!"
Deeply affected by the attack
And pause for thought. The attack on the Christmas market in Magdeburg has affected him deeply. "It sent shivers down my spine when I heard about it!" He quickly found out whether any of his former colleagues in Magdeburg were affected. This was not the case.
Weber experienced his most formative ten years in Magdeburg. With the cup victory in 2016 and the personal highlight "top scorer 2015", he was number two on the German scorer list twice. At the end of his time in the "best league in the world", he was able to lift the trophy for the European Cup victory (European League 2023) with Berlin.
"I've seen and experienced everything!" Especially with the national team. At the European Championships in Germany in January, where he finished eighth (the best ranking of 2020), Weber was selected for the All-Star Team.
With 990 goals, the 228-time international has scored the second most goals for red-white-red behind Andi Dittert (1089).
He is still active at Fides St. Gallen, seventh in the second Swiss league, and is seventh on the list of scorers with 71 goals. "We fell into a hole at the end of the year!"
The 39-year-old's focus is on having fun. Although: "With the police academy, three training sessions and one match a week, it can be stressful at times!" And sometimes painful. "I broke my nose five weeks ago!" Physically, he feels in top shape, "I use the gym at the police school during my lunch break!"
Fighting and shooting
Now he has to fight his way through his professional life. "I have cool grades, a lot to do with the law!" Fighting and shooting is still the name of the game - but of a different kind.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
