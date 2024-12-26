“The authorities are capturing men for the war”

Russian migrants on the front line

Russia, an opponent of the war, is also accused of forced recruitment. "We have already caught more than 30,000 migrants who received citizenship and did not want to register for military service, and have sent around 10,000 of them to the special military operation zone," said the head of the Russian Investigative Committee, Alexander Bastrykin. There is talk of raids on companies with guest workers. Volunteers are to be lured with high immediate bonuses and a comparatively high monthly salary, among other things.