Automatically saved design

Paraglider pilot crashes in Obdach

A few hours later, another recreational accident occurred in the Styrian mountains: a 34-year-old man from Salzburg had problems with the wind conditions with his paraglider on the Geierkogel near Obdach in the Mur Valley. He fell to the ground from a height of several meters, but was able to call his wife and inform her of the accident. The emergency services provided first aid and took the sportsman to Graz Regional Hospital with injuries of indeterminate severity.