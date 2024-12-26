Causes malice
“Male boxer” comes third in female athlete poll!
New excitement surrounding Imane Khelif, the "male boxer" who won gold at the Olympic Games in Paris last summer after and despite fierce hostility: the Algerian has now come third in the AP news agency's traditional "Sportswoman of the Year" poll - which has led to a torrent of malice, criticism and anger on social media ...
Review: In the weeks and months leading up to the Paris Games, Khelif and Taiwanese boxer Lin Yu-Ting were the subject of fierce controversy over their right to compete. Both boxers had been excluded from last year's World Championships following tests about which the International Boxing Association (IBA), which is no longer recognized by the International Olympic Committee (IOC), provided no further details.
IOC is content with the gender stated in the passport
According to the IBA, both had not fulfilled the required participation criteria and had "competitive advantages compared to other female participants". Specifically, she was said to have the Y chromosome, meaning she was biologically labeled as male. However, this was never an issue for the IOC, as they were satisfied with the gender stated in the passport for admission to the Olympics - and therefore Khelif had to be considered a woman.
Many harsh (hate) comments about Khelif.
It was already clear at the Olympic Games that the issue was not settled with this decision by the IOC - and after the AP vote for "Sportswoman of the Year", this must be conceded once again. Apart from the fact that first place for the US basketball player Caitlin Clark (the election is biased towards the US) is also criticized, there are many harsh (hate) comments about Khelif.
- For example: "Associated Press votes Imane Khelif third for Sportswoman of the Year, even though she's a man ..."
- And: "Imane Khelif gets four votes in AP's Sportswoman of the Year poll." Whoever voted for HIM should take an anatomy class ..."
- Or: "This is pathetic. Our society is broken!"
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
