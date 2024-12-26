“Male boxer” comes third in female athlete poll!

IOC is content with the gender stated in the passport

According to the IBA, both had not fulfilled the required participation criteria and had "competitive advantages compared to other female participants". Specifically, she was said to have the Y chromosome, meaning she was biologically labeled as male. However, this was never an issue for the IOC, as they were satisfied with the gender stated in the passport for admission to the Olympics - and therefore Khelif had to be considered a woman.