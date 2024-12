“He probably wouldn’t have survived even with an airbag”

"Deploying an airbag in seconds is not easy"

Andreas Macheiner from Mauterndorf Mountain Rescue explains: "The airbag in the man's rucksack was intact. He was no longer able to deploy it. Although I don't think the man would have survived even with the airbag." To deploy the airbag, a lever on the left shoulder usually has to be pulled. "Pulling it is not easy, especially with thick gloves. Deploying the airbag in a matter of seconds is particularly difficult," says Macheiner. In addition, the avalanche was so massive that even the airbag would not have saved the well-equipped man from Lungau.