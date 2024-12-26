Netflix is significantly expanding its sports offering for its more than 280 million subscribers in over 190 countries. The 2027 and 2031 FIFA Women's World Cups will be shown exclusively on the streaming provider in the USA. According to the company, around 60 million households worldwide tuned in to the show fight between former world boxing champion Mike Tyson and Jake Paul in mid-November. However, the streaming giant subsequently had to admit to transmission problems.