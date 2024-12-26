Record for Jackson
The Kansas City Chiefs have won the National Football League (NFL) conference title and secured home field in the play-offs on their way to the Super Bowl. The defending champions won 29:10 at the Pittsburgh Steelers on Wednesday and celebrated their 15th win in 16 games. The Baltimore Ravens then defeated the Houston Texans 31-2 on the road, with Baltimore's Lamar Jackson becoming the quarterback with the most rushing yards in NFL history.
After 87 rushing yards in Houston, Jackson now has a total of 6,110 yards, exactly one ahead of the previous record holder Michael Vick. The 27-year-old Jackson gave a taste of his skills in the clear victory: the Ravens playmaker ran 48 yards for a touchdown and also completed two touchdown passes. Both the Ravens and the Texans have already qualified for the play-offs.
Prior to that, star quarterback Patrick Mahomes led the Chiefs to victory against the Steelers on the first NFL evening of the streaming provider Netflix. The 29-year-old threw three touchdown passes and gained 320 yards with his throws. Travis Kelce caught eight passes for 84 yards, becoming only the third tight end in NFL history to catch at least 1,000 passes. The 35-year-old also set a club record with his 77th touchdown.
Netflix and the sports rights
Netflix had paid 150 million US dollars (144.30 million euros) to the NFL for the exclusive broadcast rights to the two games on Christmas Day. The deal also included a performance by US musician Beyoncé during the half-time break in her home city of Houston. The superstar rode into the Texans' stadium on a white horse and performed a show lasting more than ten minutes.
Netflix is significantly expanding its sports offering for its more than 280 million subscribers in over 190 countries. The 2027 and 2031 FIFA Women's World Cups will be shown exclusively on the streaming provider in the USA. According to the company, around 60 million households worldwide tuned in to the show fight between former world boxing champion Mike Tyson and Jake Paul in mid-November. However, the streaming giant subsequently had to admit to transmission problems.
Netflix has also invested a lot of money in sports documentaries such as "The Last Dance" about basketball star Michael Jordan and the Chicago Bulls, "Tour de France", "Break Point" and "Formula 1: Drive to Survive".
