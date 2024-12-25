2000 years old
Combating the heat: Athens reactivates Roman aqueduct
In June 2024, the heat in the Greek capital Athens was unbearable. A special measure is to provide relief in future: The reactivation of the 2,000-year-old Roman Hadrian's Aqueduct, which is around 23 kilometers long.
Temperatures of well over 40 degrees Celsius during the day and nights when the thermometer never dropped below 30 degrees made life difficult for the people of Athens. It was the hottest June since records began. The reactivation of the Hadrianic Aqueduct is intended to remedy the situation.
Ancient structure still carries water
Most of the structure runs underground, is well preserved and still carries water. There are still fountains above ground in numerous places, which people could once use. The aqueduct was commissioned by Emperor Hadrian (born in 76; in office from 117 to 138 AD), who, as a proven fan of Athens, was responsible for many magnificent buildings that can still be admired in the capital today. It was completed shortly after the emperor's death.
Support from the EU
The project to revive the aqueduct in the Athenian suburb of Chalandri is particularly advanced, with experts from the Athens waterworks working on the use of the structure. A report by the ERT broadcaster also shows the route at the Athens Olympic Stadium, among other places. The aqueduct finally ends in the prestigious Kolonaki district in the city center.
The project is supported by the Athens Ministry of Culture and the EU. This is where the #WaterWiseEU project is based, which promotes greater water conservation, resource efficiency and sustainability in view of the increasing pressure on European water systems.
Irrigation of parks and gardens
The water that is to be obtained by using the Hadrian Aqueduct is water for use. Residents can use it to irrigate gardens, parks and agriculture, thereby conserving the valuable resource of drinking water. According to estimates, this could save up to 80,000 cubic meters of water per year in Chalandri alone.
A number of new pipes will have to be laid to bring the water from the aqueduct to the people - a mammoth project. However, those responsible are planning for the long term anyway: they not only want to use the aqueduct and its water, but also bring about a change in thinking among the inhabitants of the greater Athens area by reactivating the archaeological structure. "Ultimately, we want to create a new culture - more green spaces and less waste of drinking water," says Giorgos Sachinis, Head of Strategy at Athens Waterworks.
Green spaces to combat the heat
The Hadrianic Aqueduct not only uses water from the Parnitha mountain range, but also collects groundwater along the route. "This is important because the more water is used, the more is added," explains project manager Christos Giovanopoulos. According to the plan, many more green spaces could be created along the course of the aqueduct, which would have a positive impact on the Athens heat island.
Each community along the aqueduct should be able to decide for itself how exactly it should be integrated into the water supply - also to allow people to participate. "It is an architectural achievement of its time," says Katerina Dimitrou, head of the waterworks. "And today it is also a practical response to the challenges posed by water shortages." Athenians need to realize that drinking water is a valuable commodity. Not least because the water from the Hadrian's Aqueduct has so far flowed unused into the sea.
