Combating the heat: Athens reactivates Roman aqueduct

Each community along the aqueduct should be able to decide for itself how exactly it should be integrated into the water supply - also to allow people to participate. "It is an architectural achievement of its time," says Katerina Dimitrou, head of the waterworks. "And today it is also a practical response to the challenges posed by water shortages." Athenians need to realize that drinking water is a valuable commodity. Not least because the water from the Hadrian's Aqueduct has so far flowed unused into the sea.