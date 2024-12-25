“Our thanks go to all the silent heroes with a heart”

For example, church services are held, some of which can be attended via TV sets in the patients' rooms. According to Doskozil, the new construction of the Oberwart clinic, a wide range of services at the Güssing and Oberpullendorf clinics and huge investments in the hospital in Eisenstadt all form the basis for ensuring that medical care in the province meets the highest standards: "The emergency helicopter base in Frauenkirchen, which will soon be officially opened, is also an important step towards strengthening the healthcare system, which will be raised to a completely new level with the clinic in Gols. This will ensure that no one in Burgenland needs more than 30 minutes to receive the best medical care."