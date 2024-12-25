Socially competent
“Our thanks go to all the silent heroes with a heart”
They work so that everyone else is well: emergency services and hospital staff do their job out of pure conviction.
The importance of a functioning healthcare system and the people behind it is particularly evident at the moment. "Medical care must meet the highest standards and remain accessible to everyone," says Governor Hans Peter Doskozil. This issue is a top priority. Doskozil would like to thank the doctors, nurses, paramedics and staff at the Gesundheit Burgenland clinics and the Barmherzige Brüder hospital in Eisenstadt, who are on duty over the Christmas holidays. "Their commitment cannot be taken for granted. They deserve the highest appreciation," emphasizes the Governor.
Landeshauptmann Hans Peter Doskozil
The mood is excellent, as an inspection of the Oberwart clinic shows. "We make every effort to make the patients' stay as festive and contemplative as possible while they are away from their families," says the team.
For example, church services are held, some of which can be attended via TV sets in the patients' rooms. According to Doskozil, the new construction of the Oberwart clinic, a wide range of services at the Güssing and Oberpullendorf clinics and huge investments in the hospital in Eisenstadt all form the basis for ensuring that medical care in the province meets the highest standards: "The emergency helicopter base in Frauenkirchen, which will soon be officially opened, is also an important step towards strengthening the healthcare system, which will be raised to a completely new level with the clinic in Gols. This will ensure that no one in Burgenland needs more than 30 minutes to receive the best medical care."
