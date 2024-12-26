Horse blessings
The place in the calendar of saints on the first day after the feast of Christ's birth already shows how important St. Stephen is in the church. Animals are blessed on the day of the patron saint of horses. The St. Stephen's Ride has always been intended to prevent the dreaded crucifixion of animals.
St. Stephen's Day on December 26 is a saint's festival with an animal custom: St. Stephen is considered the first martyr and first deacon of Christians. As St. Stephen is also venerated as the patron saint of horses, grooms and coachmen, many Carinthian parishes traditionally hold a St. Stephen's Ride on this day, followed by a blessing of the horses.
Maria Saal: Blessing on the cathedral square after the St. Stephen's Mass with the parish priest Josef-Klaus Donko at 10 a.m. (musical accompaniment: Quartet 4 Friends).
Gurk: Riders and horses are blessed after the church service at 10 am at the JUFA parking lot.
Karnburg: after the church service at 8.30 a.m.
Heiligengeist near Villach: after the holy mass at 9.40 a.m.
Horses are also blessed after the church services in
the branch church of St. Georgen in Villach-St. Martin (8.30 a.m.),
in St. Leonhard im Lavanttal (8.30 am),
in Poitschach (8.45 a.m.),
in Himmelberg (9 a.m.),
in St. Stefan an der Gail (9 a.m.),
in Treffelsdorf in the parish of Obermühlbach (9 am),
in Greifenburg (9 a.m.),
in Föderlach (9.30 a.m.),
in Deinsberg in the parish of Guttaring (9.45 am),
in St. Donat (10 a.m.),
in Gräbern in the parish of Prebl (10 am),
in Umberg in the parish of Damtschach (11 a.m.),
in St. Stefan im Lavanttal (10 a.m.),
in Wabelsdorf (10 am);
in Weißbriach, horses and riders will be blessed at the Golz riding stables after Mass at 10.30 am.
There are further horse blessings in Possau near St. Michael am Zollfeld at the Koglerhof (10 am), at the Rösslgut in Pirk near Krumpendorf (11 am), at the Warmbad riding stable (2 pm) and in Nötsch im Gailtal at the Steckenpferd riding stable (2 pm).
St. Stephen is said to have been born in Jerusalem one year after the birth of Christ. He only began to write history when he became active around the age of 30. In the Acts of the Apostles, Stephen is described as a belligerent and charismatically gifted man. However, some members of the Jewish community accused him of blasphemy. After a trial, he was driven out of the city and stoned to death.
St. Stephen is considered the patron saint of Rome, protector of horses, grooms, coachmen, stonemasons, bricklayers, carpenters, weavers, tailors, is said to help with obsessions, stitches and headaches and is invoked for a good death. He is also the patron saint of the diocese of Vienna.
