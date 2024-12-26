Maria Saal: Blessing on the cathedral square after the St. Stephen's Mass with the parish priest Josef-Klaus Donko at 10 a.m. (musical accompaniment: Quartet 4 Friends).

Gurk: Riders and horses are blessed after the church service at 10 am at the JUFA parking lot.

Karnburg: after the church service at 8.30 a.m.

Heiligengeist near Villach: after the holy mass at 9.40 a.m.

Horses are also blessed after the church services in

the branch church of St. Georgen in Villach-St. Martin (8.30 a.m.),

in St. Leonhard im Lavanttal (8.30 am),

in Poitschach (8.45 a.m.),

in Himmelberg (9 a.m.),

in St. Stefan an der Gail (9 a.m.),

in Treffelsdorf in the parish of Obermühlbach (9 am),

in Greifenburg (9 a.m.),

in Föderlach (9.30 a.m.),

in Deinsberg in the parish of Guttaring (9.45 am),

in St. Donat (10 a.m.),

in Gräbern in the parish of Prebl (10 am),

in Umberg in the parish of Damtschach (11 a.m.),

in St. Stefan im Lavanttal (10 a.m.),

in Wabelsdorf (10 am);

in Weißbriach, horses and riders will be blessed at the Golz riding stables after Mass at 10.30 am.

There are further horse blessings in Possau near St. Michael am Zollfeld at the Koglerhof (10 am), at the Rösslgut in Pirk near Krumpendorf (11 am), at the Warmbad riding stable (2 pm) and in Nötsch im Gailtal at the Steckenpferd riding stable (2 pm).