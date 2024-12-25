Letters from the athletes
Wishes from Salzburg to the Christ Child
Whether it's points, medals or a new stadium: the "Krone" believes it knows what Salzburg's athletes, clubs and officials have been longing for from Santa Claus this year.
Dear Christ Child!
Do you know the god of soccer personally? Please make sure he is a little more kind to us again. As managing director of the Bulls, I don't want to have to throw out another coach in the near future and I'm longing for the championship plate to return.
Your Stephan Reiter
Dear Christ Child!
It would be great if we could finally get a new indoor swimming pool with more pools so that we can train our talents even better. As association president, I've been dreaming about this for years. Because then my athletes could present themselves with Olympic and World Championship medals in a few years' time and you would have a lot less work.
Your Clemens Weis
Dear Christ Child!
Aren't you a tennis fan? Please help us to get a higher category from the ATP. Then we'll be a better tournament and you can welcome more top players to Salzburg with me as tournament director.
Your Günter Schwarzl
Dear Christ Child!
Nine years of waiting are enough, aren't they? Please make sure that an Austrian ski jumper finally becomes the overall winner again at the upcoming Four Hills Tournament.
Your Stefan Kraft
Dear Christ Child!
You always love watching volleyball, don't you? It would be really nice if you could give me and the PSVBG girls, who I've been training since the summer, a helping hand. It would be great if we could sweeten Uli Sernow's Salzburg departure with a few wins in the new year.
Your Ingrida Schweiger
Dear Christ Child!
In addition to good skiing and snow, the World Ski Championships should be one thing above all: really nice. Preferably a repeat of 1991, when our medals shone like the sun.
Your Bartl Gensbichler
Dear Christ Child!
Dancing on the ice is something very special for me and I'm sure for you too. Unfortunately, we as a figure skating association are lacking great opportunities. Please make sure that we really do get a new hall and better training facilities for our motivated athletes. That would take a lot of weight off my shoulders as president of the association.
Your Carmen Kiefer
Dear Christ Child!
The new football center in Liefering has already been a great gift. But perhaps you can take us under your wing and help us reach the play-offs in the Oberhaus for the first time next season.
Your Salzburg Ducks
Dear Christ Child!
We know that Mayor Auinger says no, but couldn't you do something about the stadium after all? That would be really great for the 2nd league. We'd also like to have a sports director, preferably Heimo Pfeifenberger. You'll get a lifetime subscription, I promise!
Your Salzburg Austria
Dear Christ Child!
Please spread your wings over the many volunteer officials who often make it possible for our sport, which is often put on the back burner by politics, to function in this form.
Your sports editors of the "Salzburg-Krone"
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
