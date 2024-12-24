Real estate: Prices in the Ländle are likely to fall further

In 2025, more people are also likely to buy again. This is because, as we know, interest rates on loans have become more favorable and further interest rate cuts are expected. "The supply is good, prices are lower than in previous years. However, it is very unlikely that the abolition of stricter capital adequacy requirements alone (note: the KIM regulation will be abolished) will become a game changer on the real estate market in 2025," says Christian Hagspiel, Co-Managing Director of "s REAL Vorarlberg".