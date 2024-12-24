“Right nose” led to four arrests

Known burglar caught

Four Georgian men (two 27-year-olds, one 30-year-old and one 42-year-old) were in the car at the time - one of the 27-year-olds even had an outstanding arrest warrant from the Vienna public prosecutor's office for theft by burglary from 2021. "The four suspects were taken to Klagenfurt prison by order of the Klagenfurt public prosecutor's office, and most of them did not confess during the interrogations," said the police.