Valuable loot in the car
“Right nose” led to four arrests
Burglars must have rejoiced too soon - the handcuffs clicked for four men on the run after a "coin coup" in Carinthia.
Between 6 and 7 p.m. last Saturday, four men broke into a detached house in the district of Klagenfurt-Land: "They ransacked the premises and stole several gold coins worth several thousand euros as well as several hundred euros worth of coins," said the police, who immediately made their way to the scene of the crime.
On the way, a patrol from the Grafenstein police station noticed a car with an Italian license plate. And because the officers obviously had the right instinct, they also stopped the car: "In the course of the vehicle inspection, a conspicuously large amount of coin money, the burglary tools and the gold coins were found and seized," according to the provincial police department.
Known burglar caught
Four Georgian men (two 27-year-olds, one 30-year-old and one 42-year-old) were in the car at the time - one of the 27-year-olds even had an outstanding arrest warrant from the Vienna public prosecutor's office for theft by burglary from 2021. "The four suspects were taken to Klagenfurt prison by order of the Klagenfurt public prosecutor's office, and most of them did not confess during the interrogations," said the police.
