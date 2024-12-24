Disturbers of the peace
Every 5th person’s cell phone remains silent on Christmas Eve
A quick video call with grandma and grandpa, a quick text message to wish the neighbors a Merry Christmas, spontaneously calling up the lyrics to "Oh Christmas Tree" - the smartphone has also found its place under the Christmas tree on Christmas Eve. Only one in five people (22%) mute it.
However, eight percent of smartphone users have a general ban on smartphones on Christmas Eve - but only half (four percent) adhere to this. Although three out of ten users do not have a specific ban, the device is still not welcome (30%). Almost half put their smartphone aside at least at certain times, for example during meals (46%). These are the results of a representative study commissioned by the digital association Bitkom.
According to the study, a quarter of people limit their permitted smartphone use to capturing the evening in photos and videos (25%), while four out of ten have no set rules for smartphone use on Christmas Eve (42%).
Contact with family and friends
The reasons for smartphone use on this special day vary: While a quarter use it to organize the evening, for example to play music or record a Christmas story (24 percent), six out of ten use it to take photos and videos of the events (61 percent).
For more than two thirds, the smartphone is important for keeping in touch with family and friends during Christmas Eve (69%). More than half also use it to share photos and videos via social networks (58%) - this is a particularly common reason for younger people aged between 16 and 29 (74%).
"Smartphones can definitely enrich the Christmas festivities. However, it is always advisable to talk about their use beforehand so that there is no discord," says Dr. Sebastian Klöß, consumer technology expert at Bitkom.
Older people feel disturbed
Almost two thirds of smartphone users who celebrate Christmas Eve do not want to restrict their use despite Christmas (63%). However, four out of ten feel disturbed if the device takes up too much space during the festivities (40 percent) - older people aged 65 and over are particularly affected (57 percent).
