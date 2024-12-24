Through the holy night with a smoking pan

Herbs are not used in the smoker's pan at Hedeggbauern. "Only embers and incense," reveals Renate Huber and explains that the next generation in particular also attaches great importance to the custom. People who hold head coverings over the smoke are also said to banish headaches. The whole family then goes through all the rooms and into the stable praying. The event ends in the farm's own schnapps distillery and still.