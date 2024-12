Macron announces: France has a new government

Eric Lombard was appointed Minister of the Economy. He was previously Director General of the state financial institution Caisse des dépôts. Several political heavyweights have retained their posts, including Foreign Minister Jean-Noël Barrot, conservative Interior Minister Bruno Retailleau and Defense Minister Sébastien Lecornu, who is close to Macron. Conservative Culture Minister Rachida Dati and Environment Minister Agnès Pannier-Runacher will also remain in office.