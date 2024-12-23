Green interlude over?

Mölzer, surprised: "Well, that doesn't sound very positive." Glawischnig, conceding: "It's critical. Yes, of course he made mistakes. Holding on to Lena Schilling for so long." Mölzer, arguing in Schilling's direction: "If you brag about the love affairs you have and so on. That's all understandable from a human point of view, but it's somehow politically bad. And it came across as stupid." Glawischnig, adding: "Yes, and it's also a bit unsympathetic. And it really kicked off the Greens' departure and this difficult phase, so to speak." Now the Greens have fallen out of many positions and have little room for maneuver. Mölzer: "You could say that the Green interlude is over in Austria."