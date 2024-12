Christmas Eve duty on the maternity ward

"We have 24-hour admission"

Radler from Pongau doesn't mind working at Christmas. She prefers to spend the New Year with family and friends. It's a similar story for her colleague Michaela. Her three sons are already grown up. The holiday is important, but the significance is different. The service on December 24th is more contemplative than usual on the maternity ward. "But a baby can be born at any time. We are open 24 hours a day," says Christiane Radler.