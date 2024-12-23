Festive surprise
King Charles breaks with old Christmas tradition
Britain's King Charles III has broken with decades of tradition for his Christmas speech this year.
Instead of a royal estate, the monarch's speech was recorded in the Fitzrovia Chapel in London, a former hospital chapel at Middlesex Hospital. The choice of location underlines the central themes of health and community, which are to be the focus of the speech.
According to reports in the British newspaper "The Telegraph", King Charles will highlight the "incredible work" of the health service in his speech - a personal concern after he was diagnosed with an unspecified cancer earlier this year. The Princess of Wales was also diagnosed with cancer this year. The monarch continues to undergo treatment, which is expected to last until 2025. Nevertheless, the 76-year-old announced that his health is "moving in a positive direction".
In addition to paying tribute to the healthcare system, the King will also address the cohesion of British society. He wants to praise the people for their solidarity following the far-right riots and the deadly knife attacks in Southport, which caused horror in the summer.
Fitzrovia Chapel, with its long history as a place of reflection and healing, not only serves as a symbolic backdrop for the address, but also marks a turning point in the way the monarch delivers his Christmas message. It is the first time in 14 years that the traditional address has not been recorded on royal property.
King Charles' Christmas speech will be broadcast nationally on British television on December 25. It is a royal tradition for the family to watch it together at the Sandringham estate after the Christmas service and the traditional Christmas turkey.
