Balance sheet from Assinger
“Absolutely more light than shade” for ÖSV ladies
The second women's super-G in St. Moritz was blown away by the wind on Sunday. Nevertheless, head coach Roland Assinger's assessment is positive.
"Unfortunately, that was foreseeable," sighed speed ace Conny Hütter in the finish area in St. Moritz. After her victory on Saturday, she was full of energy for the second super-G - but it had to be canceled due to the bad weather. "It looked good at times, but with the wind it would never have been a fair race. The problem was that the stable weather changed within a minute. You have to look at 50 runners, not just three." Nevertheless, the Styrian left the Swiss resort with a good feeling: "A cool start to the season - two wins and a fourth place. I hope that I can carry my great form into next year."
Head coach Roland Assinger also hopes so. Who went into the short Christmas break satisfied. "So far there has been more light than shade! Conny is right up there with the big three, which should also give the other ladies a boost. They have to hang in there"
However, after a strong start to the season with Kathi Liensberger's second place in the slalom in Levi and Julia Scheib's third place in the giant slalom in Sölden, the results in the technical women's event could be improved: Because in the last three races, seventh place for Liensberger in the slalom in Gurgl was the highest of emotions.
Plenty of training awaits
"The speed ladies now have a short Christmas break. After that, training, training, training awaits. Because then it's on to the triple block of St. Anton, Cortina and Garmisch anyway," says Assinger.
Before the New Year, however, the home races at Semmering await, where a giant slalom on December 28th and a slalom on December 29th will be held in front of the red-white-red fans. Assinger has one piece of advice for his athletes for the upcoming Christmas holidays: "Drink a good mulled wine and eat some delicious cookies."
