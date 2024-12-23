“Absolutely more light than shade” for ÖSV ladies

"Unfortunately, that was foreseeable," sighed speed ace Conny Hütter in the finish area in St. Moritz. After her victory on Saturday, she was full of energy for the second super-G - but it had to be canceled due to the bad weather. "It looked good at times, but with the wind it would never have been a fair race. The problem was that the stable weather changed within a minute. You have to look at 50 runners, not just three." Nevertheless, the Styrian left the Swiss resort with a good feeling: "A cool start to the season - two wins and a fourth place. I hope that I can carry my great form into next year."