Tyrol is satisfied with snow.institute
Since its launch in November 2023, the online knowledge platform has recorded around 21,500 visitors. Ongoing developments should ensure innovations. The focus is on snow and its dangers.
How does snow form and what is a snow crystal? The knowledge platform www.snow.institute explores these and other questions. In a joint project with the Tyrolean Mountain Rescue Service and the Austrian Alpine Association, the province of Tyrol aims to provide information with free teaching and learning materials.
The platform has quickly developed into a central knowledge hub for snow, ice and avalanche risk.
Sicherheitslandesrätin Astrid Mair
Bild: Johanna Birbaumer
Around 21,500 visitors were recorded in the first year. Various documents were downloaded around 6500 times. The project is constantly setting new trends with new teaching materials and interactive formats.
"In a short space of time, the platform has developed into a central knowledge hub for snow, ice and avalanche risk. The website is bilingual, German and Italian, and is therefore a benefit for all those interested in the Alps in the entire ARGE ALP region with a population of around 26 million people," emphasizes Astrid Mair, Member of the Provincial Council for Safety.
Especially in the winter season, knowledge about avalanches and alpine dangers is essential.
Ekkehard Wimmer, Landesleiter der Bergrettung Tirol
Bild: Johanna Birbaumer
New highlights planned
The website is constantly being expanded and adapted based on experience. In recent months, ten new teaching materials and, for the first time, analog materials for more interactive teaching and learning have been added.
"Especially in the winter season, knowledge about avalanches and alpine dangers is essential. With the new workshop sets and educational games, we can impart knowledge even better and thus actively contribute to safety on the mountain," emphasizes Ekkehard Wimmer, Regional Director of Mountain Rescue Tyrol.
