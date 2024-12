Footballer Mayr comes back home

Yannick Mayr from Salzburg played for Stuttgart Surge in the European League of Football for two years and was extremely successful. In three seasons so far (Stuttgart, Tirol) he has scored 19 touchdowns, the wide receiver with 133 receptions, running the ball for 2069 yards. Now the 28-year-old is returning home. Next season, he will be catching balls for the Vienna Vikings in Europe's elite league - a return to his old stomping ground.