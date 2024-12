A gala that was particularly emotional for Nik P.

Award for Rosi

The highlight of this "evening of charity", as the two hosts dubbed it, was the tribute to the singing landlady of the Sonnbergstuben, Rosi Schipflinger. She received the "Mountain Award" for her social commitment and has already taken up the cooking spoon herself for a campaign for the Kitzbühel food bank. That evening, she even spontaneously donated 10,000 euros and asked: "Keep up the good work!"