Swiss arrested
Wife beaten and injured with a knife
After the crime in Wittenbach (canton of St. Gallen), around 30 kilometers from Bregenz, the 58-year-old fled the scene. In the process, he caused several accidents and hit a local resident.
In neighboring Switzerland, a 58-year-old apparently completely blew a fuse. In his home town of Wittenbach, he first attacked his wife, hitting her and injuring her with a knife. The 52-year-old woman was taken to hospital by ambulance.
Also received a beating
The husband fled after the attack and drove his car in the direction of Bernhardzell. On entering the village, he left the road, skidded across a meadow and finally crashed into the fence of a property. When the violent offender tried to flee the scene of the accident, a local resident tried to hold him back. He was not particularly successful and also received blows from the 58-year-old.
The man then drove off with the damaged vehicle - and it wasn't long before he caused the next accident. In the village center of Bernhardzell, he crashed into a parked vehicle. This time, too, he cared little about the damage caused. He left the scene of the accident.
Blood and urine test ordered
However, he had not reckoned with the St.Gallen cantonal police. The police arrested the 58-year-old a short time later. The man was classified as unfit to drive and a blood and urine sample was ordered. His driver's license was also confiscated.
The St. Gallen cantonal police, under the direction of the cantonal public prosecutor's office, have since begun an investigation to clarify the exact course of events.
