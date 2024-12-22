The secret ORF savings plan: TV stations and orchestras

The topic of media has become even more explosive in the coalition negotiations due to the meeting between Minister Susanne Raab and ex-ORF General Alexander Wrabetz as one of her rumored successors. As leaked out, the ÖVP wants to abolish the valorization, i.e. the inflation adjustment of the budget levy, as has already happened with passport and other federal fees. This applies to the next term of office from 2027. Raab's entourage says that the Küniglberg "will probably be able to save a few percent of its billion-euro budget".