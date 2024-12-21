No Christmas blues for the goldfish

No sign of the Christmas blues for Salzburg's goldfish! Shortly before the Christmas holidays, the swimming aces gave it their all once again, delivering numerous best performances in Györ (Hungary). Above all Luka Mladenovic. The 20-year-old, who will be studying in the USA from August, broke several limits for the U23 European Championships in Samorin, Slovakia, in June: 50 meters, 100 meters and 200 meters breaststroke, setting a new Salzburg national record of 27.73 seconds in the 50 meters.