Authorities once again warn of measles infection

On 17.12.2024 at around 13:35, an unknowingly infected person who had contracted measles in the meantime was on the bus on route 485 from Wels - main station bus terminal (A3) to Thalheim bei Wels, Trauneggsiedlung (Kremsmünster bus terminus).

On 18/12/2024 at around 7.08 am, this person was on bus line 15 from Thalheim bei Wels Günter-Fronius-Straße to Wallerer Straße/Schulzentrum.v Furthermore, this person was in the Stöbich bakery, Grünbachplatz 11 in 4600 Wels at around 1.31 pm.

On 19.12.2024 at around 13:25 this person was on the bus line 15 from Wallerer Straße/Schulzentrum to Thalheim bei Wels Günter-Fronius-Straße.

On 20.12.2020 at around 9.30 a.m. this person was in the Stöbich bakery, Grünbachplatz 11 in 4600 Wels. Due to the high infectiousness of this disease, it is possible that other people have been infected with the measles virus.



Monitor your state of health

It is strongly recommended that people who have been in the above-mentioned place at the above-mentioned time and do not have immunity from two measles-mumps-rubella vaccinations or from a past measles disease should monitor their state of health and check their measles vaccination status and update it if necessary.



21 days after contact is critical

If - 21 days after contact - you show signs of illness such as high fever, dry cough, rhinitis, conjunctivitis and inflammation of the nasopharynx, you should contact your GP immediately by telephone, pointing out possible contact with measles, and avoid contact with other people. I