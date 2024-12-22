Successful initiative
After the flood: municipalities can make better use of money
The clean-up will probably continue for a long time. An initiative ensures that aid money can be put to good use
A great success for affected municipalities: SPÖ Federal Councillor Christian Fischer, Mayor of St. Veit an der Gölsen, was able to push through an important motion in the Federal Council, according to which the funds from the municipal investment package are now also available for repairing flood damage. This means that bridges, roads and other facilities for the general public can now be repaired more quickly and their renovation better financed.
Enormous challenge for local authorities
As reported, the flood of the century in September hit Lower Austria particularly hard. Many mayors are now faced with the challenge of rebuilding their communities and quickly providing help to the affected citizens.
An important step towards rebuilding our communities!
Bundesrat und Bgm. Christian Fischer
Bild: WERNER JAEGER
"With the funds from the municipal investment package, we are providing the necessary financial support to tackle this enormous task. After all, the effects of the flood are still ever-present for many people today!" explains Fischer.
The motion tabled by Fischer was adopted by all parties in parliament in Vienna. Finance Minister Gunter Mayr was also present in the Federal Council and assured Fischer personally that it would be implemented. Fischer: "It is an important sign of solidarity that all parliamentary groups are pulling in the same direction and that the federal government is prepared to act quickly."
