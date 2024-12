After the jumping, an ÖSV quartet with Martin Fritz, Stefan and Thomas Rettenegger and Franz-Josef Rehrl started the 10 km cross-country race behind leader Ryota Yamamoto (JPN). Johannes Lamparter started in 16th place after the jumping and finished ninth just behind Martin Fritz. With Rehrl in tenth place, four Austrians made it into the top ten, Thomas Rettenegger was twelfth and Lukas Greiderer 15th. Half-time leader Yamamoto dropped back to 20th place.